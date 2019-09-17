مصر للطيران تعلن عن توسيع اتفاقيتها مع يونايتد الأمريكية

المستقلة – القاهرة – وليد الرمالي

مصر للطيران تُعلن عن توسيع اتفاقية المشاركة بالرمز

مع شركة يونايتد الأمريكية

الاتفاقية توفر نقاط جديدة بأمريكا لعملاء مصر للطيران

استمرارًا لخطة التوسع التي تتبعها الشركة الوطنية، أعلنت مصر للطيران عن تفعيل اتفاقية مشاركة بالرمز مع شركة يونايتد الأمريكية العضو في تحالف ستار.

“تتيح الاتفاقية لعملاء مصر للطيران حجز تذاكرهم إلى كل من بوسطن و سان فرانسيسكو و لوس انجلوس و شيكاغو عبر مطار واشنطن اعتبارا من الأن ” صرح بذلك الطيار أحمد عادل، رئيس مجلس إدارة الشركة القابضة لمصر للطيران. وأضاف سيادته “إن مصر للطيران حريصة على توسيع نطاق شبكة خطوطها في قارة أمريكا الشمالية خاصة بعد افتتاح مصر للطيران لخط مباشر إلى واشنطن في شهر يونيه الماضي، بما يوفر التكامل لشبكة خطوط مصر للطيران.”

ومن جانبه صرح الطيار، أشرف الخولي، رئيس شركة مصر للطيران للخطوط الجوية بأنه “يمكن للعملاء المسافرين إلى نقاط المشاركة بالرمز الاستمتاع بالسفر من القاهرة إلى واشنطن على أحدث طائرات مصر للطيران من طراز الدريملاينر B787-9 والتي توفر مقاعد Super Diamond Full Flat Bed Seats بدرجة رجال الأعمال وشاشات شخصية بجميع الدرجات وكذلك توفر خدمات الانترنت واي فاي وخدمات التجوال وقنوات تليفزيونية إخبارية من خلال خدمة Live TV للاستمتاع بتجربة سفر مميزة.”

من الجدير بالذكر، أنه يمكن لعملاء مصر للطيران الأعضاء ببرنامج المسافر الدائم EGYPTAIR Plus الاستفادة بمميزات برنامج المسافر الدائم على رحلات المشاركة بالرمز والتي من بينها اكتساب واستخدام أميال السفر بالإضافة إلى العديد من المميزات الأخرى التي يمكن التعرف عليها عن طريق الموقع الإلكتروني egyptairplus.com، كما يمكن لعملاء المستوى الذهبي Star Alliance Gold الاستفادة بالعديد من المميزات ومن بينها الدخول إلى أكثر من 1000 استراحة من استراحات تحالف ستار حول العالم وكذلك أولوية الصعود إلى الطائرة والعديد من المميزات الأخرى التي يوفرها تحالف ستار لعملائه.

وكذلك فإن الرحلات إلى كل من بوسطن و سان فرانسيسكو و لوس انجلوس متاحة للحجز والسفر على القنوات البيعية المختلفة لمصر للطيران اعتبارًا من اليوم، بينما يمكن للعملاء الراغبين في السفر إلى شيكاغو حجز تذاكرهم اعتبارًا من اليوم والسفر اعتباراً من 28 أكتوبر المقبل.

EGYPTAIR Announces the expansion of the Codeshare Agreement

With United Airlines

Further destinations for EGYPTAIR customers in the US

In light of the network expansion plan adopted by the national carrier of Egypt, EGYPTAIR announced extending the current codeshare agreement with the Star Alliance Member, United Airlines.

“Subject to the agreement, EGYPTAIR customers can now book their flights to Boston, San Francesco, Los Angeles and Chicago through Washington starting from September 12th 2019” declared Capt. Ahmed Adel, EGYPTAIR Chairman & CEO. Capt. Ahmed added “EGYPTAIR is keen on expanding its network in North America especially after inaugurating the new non-stop service to Washington in June, providing integration for EGYPTAIR network.”

On the other hand, Capt Ashraf Al- Kholy, EGYPTAIR AIRLINES Chairman & CEO said “EGYPTAIR customers can fly to the new destinations through Cairo to Washington flight on EGYPTAIR’s newest Dreamliner B787-9 equipped with Super Diamond Full Flat Bed Seats in Business Class and personal screens in all classes. The aircraft also provides Wi-Fi internet, roaming services and Live TV for a seamless travel experience.”

Noteworthy, EGYPTAIR Plus members flying on the codeshare flights can benefit from the miles accrual and redemption in addition to many other benefits accessible through egyptairplus.com. Gold Star Alliance Customers can have multiple benefits; including access to more than 1000 Star Alliance lounges worldwide, priority boarding, priority check-in among other benefits.

Moreover, flights to Boston, San Francesco & los Angeles are available for booking on EGYPTAIR sales channels starting from today; while the passengers wishing to fly to Chicago can book their tickets starting from today and can fly starting October 28th.