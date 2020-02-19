مروحيّة لبنانيّة تصطدم بكابل تزلّج
(المستقلة)..اصطدمت مروحية تابعة للجيش اللبناني أثناء تحليقها فوق منطقة كفرذبيان – كسروان، بأحد كابلات التزلّج في المنطقة ما أدّى إلى قطعه، فيما لم يُصب أحدٌ بأذى.
وأفاد منتجع “Mzaar Ski Resort” للتزلج بأنّ التحقيقات قائمة مع الجيش لتبيان أسباب الحادثة.
On February 19th, an Army helicopter flying at a very low altitude hit the Zipline cable between Jabal El Dib and Jonction of Mzaar Ski Resort cutting it down and falling on Nabil’s ski lift. Fortunately, nobody was injured and all skiers are safe. None of the chairlifts were affected. The resort is now back to normal Mzaar Ski Resort Team
المصدر: ليبانون ديبايت
