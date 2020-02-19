مروحيّة لبنانيّة تصطدم بكابل تزلّج

(المستقلة)..اصطدمت مروحية تابعة للجيش اللبناني أثناء تحليقها فوق منطقة كفرذبيان – كسروان، بأحد كابلات التزلّج في المنطقة ما أدّى إلى قطعه، فيما لم يُصب أحدٌ بأذى.

وأفاد منتجع “Mzaar Ski Resort” للتزلج بأنّ التحقيقات قائمة مع الجيش لتبيان أسباب الحادثة.

 

المصدر: ليبانون ديبايت

