فرنسا تعلن توظيف دورها الدولي لدعم السيادة العراقيّة

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L) and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad give a joint press conference in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, on July 16, 2020. - Le Drian urged Baghdad today to "disassociate" itself from boiling regional tensions, hinting at dissatisfaction with unilateral Iranian and American strikes on Iraqi territory. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)