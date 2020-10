بين الفقر والموت …لماذا يتوجهون مرتزقة سوريون إلى أذربيجان؟

A serviceman of Karabakh's Defence Army fires an artillery piece towards Azeri positions during fighting over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region on September 28, 2020. (Photo by Handout / Armenian Defence Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Armenian Defence Ministry / handout " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS