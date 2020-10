بسبب كورونا … أمريكا تسجل عجزاً بقيمة 3.1 تريليون دولار

An employee counts USD notes at a money change outlet in Jakarta on June 14, 2013. Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly hiked interest rates for the first time in more than two years as it seeks to boost confidence in the rupiah after the currency fell to a four-year low. AFP PHOTO / Bay ISMOYO (Photo credit should read BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images)