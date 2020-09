السويد تصل الى اختبار فعال ويمتاز بالسرعة ودقة وقليل التكلفة للكشف عن كورونا

A medical worker seen testing samples for covid-19 virus inside a laboratory. Thousands of covid-19 virus tests on samples are carried out every week in the new exclusive laboratory of the Hellenic National Blood Transfusion Center since cases were found in the country. (Photo by Nikos Pekiaridis / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)