السعودية تقوم بدعوة “بشار الجعفري” لحفل في الأمم المتحدة بعد قطيعة

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations and Head of the Government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari gestures during a press conference following a new round of negotiations of peace talks on Syria at the United Nations Office in Geneva on March 21, 2016. Syria's regime on March 21 reiterated its stance that peace talks in Geneva will not address President Bashar al-Assad's future, after the UN urged Damascus to submit plans for political transition. / AFP / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)