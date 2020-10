أمريكا تبدي موقفا من الهجوم على مقر الديمقراطي الكوردستاني في بغداد

Members of the Iraqi security forces intervene as demonstrators, supporters of the pro-Iranian Hashed al Shaabi, ransack the Kurdish Democratic Party's headquarters in the capital Baghdad on October 17, 2020. - Hundreds of supporters the state-sponsored paramilitary network dominated by pro-Iran forces in Iraq, burned down today the Kurdish Democratic Party's headquarters after a former Kurdish minister lambasted them. At a fiery protest called for by Hashed in the capital Baghdad, its ardent demonstrators pushed through the KDP's premises destroying property before torching it causing smoke to billow out. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)